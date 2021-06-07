Central Africa: President Back From Eccas Summit On Chad

4 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan head of State, João Lourenço, arrived in Luanda from Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, where he attended the summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

The summit, which took place this Friday, decided to support the political transition process for the stability of Chad.

It also welcomed the amicable way in which Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) had resolved a border incident last Sunday which, according to the international press, caused the death of six Chadian soldiers.

The region's leaders also called on member states to adhere to the African Union Convention on Mercenarism.

The political situation in Chad worsened after the death in battle of the President of the Republic, Idriss Déby Itno, last April. The country is now governed by a military council led by Mahamat Idriss Déby, son of the late Idriss Déby.

Besides the Angolan Head of State, the summit was also attended by his counterparts from Congo, Dennis Sassou Nguesso, DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, and CAR, Fautin Archange Touaderá, while the other seven countries were represented by ministers.

The leader of Chad's Transitional Military Council, Mahamat Idriss Déby, was absent.

ECCAS groups 11 countries, namely Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, DR Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and Chad.

