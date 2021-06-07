Tanzania: Samia Approves Covid-19 Vaccines for Foreigners

A Zimbabwean receives a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Wilkins Hospital - Zimbabwe’s main vaccination center in Harare on May 12, 2021 when things were still on course. Then shortages began.

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday approved embassies and international organisations to bring in Covid-19 vaccines for their citizens and staff in line with their countries of origin.

A State House statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa said the move will enable their citizens and staff to operate without problems. President Samia however said the import of vaccination will be coordinated by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

The Head of State gave the directives after receiving recommendations on proposed work plan that identifies strategies for raising resources of implementing the programme against Covid-19.

The recommendations were presented by Chairman of the special committee, Prof Said Aboud at Chamwino State House in Dodoma. The Committee was formed by the President to evaluate, monitor and advise the government on Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee advised the government to source funds from its budget and from various development partners, including international organisations. The committee also advised the government to seek support from the private sector to purchase medical equipment, training and vaccinations.

The Head of State expressed appreciation to the committee and ordered the Minister foHealth, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Doroth Gwajima to prepare a report that will be presented before a cabinet meeting for discussion before making decisions on the committee's recommendations.

Last month, President Samia received a report from a special committee of experts which she formed to professionally evaluate the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from the use of WHO listed vaccines, the committee came up with 19 recommendations to tackle the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania. According to the 12-man committee's findings, the vaccines had scientifically proven to work effectively and efficiently.

The committee's chairman, Prof Aboud among other issues recommended that the Corona vaccine be introduced in the country soon. Prof. Aboud said the committee recommends that priority be given to health workers, civil servants, religious leaders and pilgrims, the elderly, the chronically ill, security forces and those traveling abroad.