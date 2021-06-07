Tanzania: Tcaa Launches Online Aircraft Permit Issuance System

TANZANIA Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has launched an online system for issuance of Aircraft Permits to foreign registered aircrafts.

According to TCAA Director General, Mr Hamza Johari, the system is efficient in time serving and collection of revenues from the aircrafts using Tanzania airspace.

"Electronic system for issuance aircrafts permits will trim down time for processing, from 48 hours to the maximum of two hours, it will be easy to predict and monitor revenues through foreign aircrafts landing or crossing Tanzania's air space," explained Mr Johari.

He further said that the electronic system would also act as a simplified platform for interactions with customers and, would provide timely information regarding to permit issuance and amount to be charged as well as ways of payments. Mr Johari said the customer would have an option to print the permit or keep it in soft copy for promoting green economy.

He explained that the locally sourced systems would also reduce tediousness, as it grants a user with a chance of ensuring that all necessary required documents are uploaded before it can be submitted for next step.

"Important information like pilots and the licences, given air craft registration must be filled in application forms, short of which, the application cannot be submitted and it gives applicants an opportunity to cross check their facts before going for next step," Mr Johari explained.

According to him, foreign registered aircrafts, which are beneficiaries of the improved online system, include those crossing over Tanzania's airspace to other different destinations, and those landing in the country's airports for commercial, charter, passengers or private purposes.