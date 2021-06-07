Tanzania: Government Promises to Solve Shortage of Classrooms, Toilets in Pemba Schools

5 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Massato Massato

THE State Minister- President's Office (Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Department) Mr Masoud Ali Mohamed yesterday asked members of Zanzibar House of Representatives to be patient as the government plans to solve all problems in different primary schools in the Isles.

"We are aware of truancy, shortage of teachers and equipment, insufficient toilets, and classrooms in Ukunjwi Primary School in North Pemba, and other areas of Zanzibar. The government will solve them," Minister Mohamed said in the House.

His statement was in response to the concerns raised by legislator for Gando Ms Maryam Thani Juma over the difficult learning environment for pupils in Ukunjwi primary school in Pemba, due to shortage of classrooms and toilets.

The backbencher said that some buildings at the schools got cracks caused by vibration from heavy machines including caterpillars and trucks during road construction in 2014, but damaged buildings have not been repaired.

The Minister said that the school was under his ministry during the decentralization programme, but the policy was suspended last month and the schools are now back under the ministry of Education and Vocational Training which is planning to complete the construction of 10 new classrooms.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.