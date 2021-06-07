Tanzania: Government Promises to Solve Shortage of Classrooms, Toilets in Pemba Schools

THE State Minister- President's Office (Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Department) Mr Masoud Ali Mohamed yesterday asked members of Zanzibar House of Representatives to be patient as the government plans to solve all problems in different primary schools in the Isles.

"We are aware of truancy, shortage of teachers and equipment, insufficient toilets, and classrooms in Ukunjwi Primary School in North Pemba, and other areas of Zanzibar. The government will solve them," Minister Mohamed said in the House.

His statement was in response to the concerns raised by legislator for Gando Ms Maryam Thani Juma over the difficult learning environment for pupils in Ukunjwi primary school in Pemba, due to shortage of classrooms and toilets.

The backbencher said that some buildings at the schools got cracks caused by vibration from heavy machines including caterpillars and trucks during road construction in 2014, but damaged buildings have not been repaired.

The Minister said that the school was under his ministry during the decentralization programme, but the policy was suspended last month and the schools are now back under the ministry of Education and Vocational Training which is planning to complete the construction of 10 new classrooms.