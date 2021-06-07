Tanzania: Minister Hints On Education Policy Improvement to Align With Industrial Economy Drive

THE government is set to make major changes in Tanzania's education system through drawing up relevant contents and producing competent graduates.

Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Juma Kipanga said the government would this year unveil massive plans to transform the education sector so that it could align with the country's industrial economy drive.

He said, under the plan review of education laws, policies and national curriculum were among measures to be implemented in the next financial year.

The Deputy Minister was responding to Ms Husna Sekiboko (Special Seats CCM) question on the government plans for reviewing primary and secondary schools curriculum to meet the current market demands.

Mr Kipanga said the government was looking forward review the country's education and training policy, which was formulated in 2014 and to provide ideas for review and rewriting of the National Education Act of 1978.

Tabling Education, Science and Technology ministry budget estimates last month, the minister Prof Joyce Ndalichako said the government would look into syllabuses to ensure that teaching and learning take place in accordance to the demands of the fast-changing world. Prof Joyce Ndalichako said review of education laws, policies and national curriculum were among measures to be implemented in the next financial year.

She insisted that the proposed changes were in line with the changes in science and technology, noting that the country must prepare youth to meet the needs of the current market industry.

The minister said the government's focus in the education sector during the next financial year, would be reviewing the 1978 Education Act, Education and Training policy (2014) as well as the national curriculum.

She added that the Education and Training Policy of 2014 will as well be reviewed to fulfill industrial needs. With technological innovations, vocational competence and technical skills, the country can build up a vibrant industrial sector, she noted.

Moreover, Prof. Ndalichako said, the government will reevaluate curricula that are presently in use to ensure that the teaching and learning are conducted in accordance to the set criteria.

She added that the government, through her ministry, will review the national curricula at all education levels, to ensure knowledge and skills are imparted as required and by considering the market demands.