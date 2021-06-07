South Africa: Pain for Duane - Boks Sweating Over Vermeulen Injury Before British & Irish Lions Series

analysis

The 46-man Springbok squad named for the British & Irish Lions series contained few surprises but could be short one of its most valuable players before hostilities even begin.

There are only a smattering of players Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus really fear losing for the upcoming series against the British & Irish Lions. And one of them is injured.

Duane Vermeulen, Rugby World Cup final man-of-the-match and the unquestioned rock of the Bok pack, suffered an ankle injury playing in a Rainbow Cup match for the Bulls last Friday night. The full extent of his injury remains unclear although a Bulls source confirmed to Daily Maverick that he is only likely to be out of action for a "couple of weeks".

Hopefully, that early assessment is accurate because Vermeulen will be a vital component of Nienaber's team this winter. The bruising No 8 has been by some distance the best and most consistent loose forward in the country since competitions restarted post lockdown last September. Which is no surprise as he has been nothing short of brilliant throughout his career.

Vermeulen is already back in Cape Town for further medical assessment, which he will...