Tanzania: Economy Stable Amid Covid-19

REVENUE collections between January and May this year has remained stable, showing indication to grow in the coming months despite effects of Covid-19 pandemic .

From the period under review, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) collected a total of 7.01tri/- out of the targeted 7.609tri/-.

Government Chief Spokesperson and Director of Information Services, Mr Gerson Msigwa said yesterday that the collection has remained stable even after President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed the taxman to stop using task forces in revenue collection.

He said TRA has continued to adhere to principles and regulations in collecting revenues from various sources.

Giving out statistics, Mr Msigwa said in January, TRA targeted to collect 1.698 tril/-, however it ended up collecting 1.34tril/-, which was 79.8 per cent of the estimations.

"The target for February was 1.61tri/-, but TRA collected 1.33tri/-, whereas the collections for March was recorded at 1.67tri/- out of the 1.99tri/- target," he said during a press conference held in Dodoma.

He further explained that in April the taxman set a target of collecting 1.61tri/-, but it managed to mobilise 1.34 tri/-, which is 83 per cent of the target.

"In May, TRA collected a total of 1.33tri/- against a target set of 1.619tri/-, the April and May revenue were collected without the use of task forces as it was in the past," he said, adding that the ban of task forces hasn't affected the monthly collections.

Going forward, Mr Msigwa reminded Tanzanian taxpayers to keep fulfilling their legal obligation of paying tax for the greater interest and development of the country.

He maintained the government's commitment to carrying forward implementation of development projects initiated by the former Head of State the late John Magufuli, saying President Samia has continued to approve fund for executing various projects.

Immediately after assuming office, President Samia Suluhu Hassan banned the use of task forces in revenue collections, asking the taxman to properly apply laws and regulations in executing their duties instead of applying the use of force that leads to scaring of investors and businessmen.

She reiterated the call on Wednesday during the swearing in event of new appointed Regional Administrative Secretaries RAS's at the Chamwino Statehouse in Dodoma.

The Head of State called on the appointees to properly supervise implementation of development projects in their areas of administration, especially by adhering to the laws of the land and guiding principles instead of applying unnecessary force to collect government taxes.