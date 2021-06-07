Kenya: Safaricom Pays U.S.$850 Million Telecom Licence Fee to Begin Operating in Ethiopia

4 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Safaricom consortium has paid the $850 million licence fee needed to start providing telecom services in Ethiopia.

Mr Balcha Reba, the director-general for Ethiopia Communication Authority told Nation.Africa that the consortium settled the fee on Wednesday. Safaricom won the bid last month after fronting the $850 million for the license, beating the $600 million bid by MTN.

The firm pledged to invest $8 billion in Ethiopia over the next ten years, becoming the first foreign firm to enter Ethiopia for telecom services.

