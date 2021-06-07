South Africa: Franchise Cricket Has Moved From Mediocre to Meltdown Across the Country

6 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Luke Alfred

Two promising and successful cricket coaches have been frozen out of South Africa's provincial system at a time when the game desperately needs expertise. It's a symbol of the rot in SA cricket.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

At Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) awards ceremony last August, Easterns' Richard das Neves won Coach of the Year. It isn't often that a coach from a second-tier province wins the title but Das Neves and his assistant, Tumelo Bodibe, had a 2019/20 to remember.

As coaches they won the T20 Provincial Cup and shared the three-day competition (the final was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic) with KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Das Neves and Bodibe are of an age (Das Neves is a year older at 34), with both having been decent players without suggesting they were on the cusp of bigger things.

Das Neves made his Gauteng debut in Limpopo's Modjadjiskloof, hardly a cricket mecca, while Bodibe, a wicket-keeper batsman, bounced from the Lions to Griquas to Easterns where, three years ago, he teamed up with the man players like to call "Dassie".

The two forged an unlikely partnership. They concentrated on fitness, athleticism and white-ball savvy.

The fact...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X