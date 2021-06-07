South Africa: Franchise Cricket Has Moved From Mediocre to Meltdown Across the Country

analysis

Two promising and successful cricket coaches have been frozen out of South Africa's provincial system at a time when the game desperately needs expertise. It's a symbol of the rot in SA cricket.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

At Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) awards ceremony last August, Easterns' Richard das Neves won Coach of the Year. It isn't often that a coach from a second-tier province wins the title but Das Neves and his assistant, Tumelo Bodibe, had a 2019/20 to remember.

As coaches they won the T20 Provincial Cup and shared the three-day competition (the final was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic) with KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

Das Neves and Bodibe are of an age (Das Neves is a year older at 34), with both having been decent players without suggesting they were on the cusp of bigger things.

Das Neves made his Gauteng debut in Limpopo's Modjadjiskloof, hardly a cricket mecca, while Bodibe, a wicket-keeper batsman, bounced from the Lions to Griquas to Easterns where, three years ago, he teamed up with the man players like to call "Dassie".

The two forged an unlikely partnership. They concentrated on fitness, athleticism and white-ball savvy.

The fact...