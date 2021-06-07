Zimbabwe: Karoi Council Offices Closed As Officials Test Positive for Covid-19

7 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Karoi Town Council offices have been closed for fumigation after three of its officials tested positive to Covid-19 last Friday.

The workers are working from home and will be going for testing and vaccination.

Council chairperson, Councillor Abel Matsika said the three including two students on internship who are stationed at council's main offices.

He said the offices will be opened after fumigation but under strict adherence conditions including skeletal staff and heavy screening of clients.

Contact tracing has since been initiated by the Health and Child Care Ministry.

The three are currently self-isolating at home where they are said to be asymptomatic.

"Council facilitated testing of their colleagues and it would seem at the moment it's the three that are positive for Covid-19.

"In the meantime, the premises have been disinfected accordingly and contact tracing is being done," said Cllr Matsika.

He added that the cases were a reminder to the Karoi community which had of late been complacent adding that people should continue to adhere to Covid-19 regulation protocols while encouraging vaccination of the community for the 60-percent immunity head count.

Mashonaland West acting medical director Dr Gift Masoja said the province was on high alert against Covid-19 adding that Hurungwe district had recorded eight cases by last week Friday including five patients at Chidamoyo Hospital.

