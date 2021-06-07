Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Lowest Infection Figure in 2021

7 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Nobody died from the highly infectious disease on Saturday.

With 11 cases of coronavirus disease reported in Lagos and Kaduna State and the FCT, Nigeria has recorded her lowest daily infection figure in 2021.

The new infection figure raised the total infection toll across the country to 166,766.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), disclosed this in an update on its website on Monday morning.

Continuing a trend that began last week, the disease centre said nobody died from the highly infectious disease on Sunday. Thus the fatality toll remains 2,117 in total.

Breakdown

Only two states and the FCT contributed to the 11 new infections recorded Sunday, the NCDC, said.

The agency said Lagos recorded nine while the FCT and Kano recorded one each.

A total of 163,096 people have now been discharged from hospital after treatment since the disease began spreading in the country.

Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of her roughly 200 million population.

