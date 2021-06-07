Nigeria: Dangote Cement, Conoil, Oando Top Stocks to Watch This Week

Nigerian stocks added N245 billion last week and the market is expected to maintain the momentum this week.

Last week, Nigerian stocks added N245 billion as the market reported appreciation on all trading days except Tuesday, with corporate actions and other developments shaping Premium Times Stocks to Watch.

We have put together a few stocks you may want to watch out for this week based on how the market fared last week and some fundamental factors.

Premium Times Stocks to Watch assembles equities with potential for good return on investment.

An investor may randomly assemble stocks for investment purposes. We have collated a range of stocks, adopting rigorous analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Dangote Cement tops our list by virtue of the proposed resumption of its share buyback programme.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://www.investopedia.com/terms/e/eps.asp">Earnings Per Share</a> (EPS) of the cement maker is N17.83, while its <a target="_blank" href="https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/price-earningsratio.asp">Price to Earnings</a> (PE) ratio is 12.34.

CONOIL PLC

Conoil features on our list on account of its proposal of N1.50 dividend per share for financial year 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The firm's EPS is N2.19, while its PE ratio is 8.54. The qualification date is 2nd July, while the payment date is to be announced.

OANDO PLC

Oando makes our list for trading well below its intrinsic value. It has a PE ratio of 1.23 and an EPS of N2.32.

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC

<a target="_blank" href="https://markets.ft.com/data/equities/tearsheet/summary?s=UBA:LAG">UBA</a> appears on our list on the basis of trading significantly below its real value. Its PE ratio 2.10 and its EPS is N3.41.

C&I LEASING PLC

C&I LEASING features on our list for currently trading pretty much below its intrinsic value. Its PE ratio is 2.41 and it has EPS of N2.01.