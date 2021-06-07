Nigeria: Ogun LG Poll - APC Members Reject Alleged Imposition of Candidates

7 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

The party members urged Governor Abiodun to intervene and avoid imposition of candidates on them.

Some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State have raised alarm over alleged imposition of candidates ahead of July 24, 2021 local government elections in the state.

The members also called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to save the party from an imminent crisis.

The imposition allegation was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the 'concerned APC members' in the state.

The statement was signed by an Ikenne Local Government based politician, Sonuga Ramoni, a leader and youth activist in Ogun.

Mr Ramoni alleged that the procedure adopted by some party leaders to choose chairmanship candidates in Ikenne Local Government Area and several other local governments in the state was fraught with widespread irregularities and barefaced fraud.

"We need to let the whole world know that the procedures adopted by some leaders of the party in many wards and local government areas grossly fell short of the directive by the Governor for candidates to emerge either through consensus or primaries.

"Rather than abide by the directive of the Governor in the overall interest of APC members, some desperate party leaders have been imposing candidates to the detriment of our great party. This development has inevitably caused agitations and protests across the board.

"We are, therefore, concerned that if the agitations occasioned by the undemocratic selection of chairmanship and councillorship candidates are not looked into, it may spell doom for our party. Certainly, what we abhor is the disintegration of the party. "

The members, however, called on Mr Abiodun to intervene and address the alleged widespread irregularities in the primaries.

"We want Gov Dapo Abiodun and top party leaders to allow democracy to play its role by ensuring that names of chairmanship and councillorship candidates as recently announced by the leaders of wards in the just concluded primaries in their various wards to be submitted by the party and not those who lost out the primaries but are now being smuggled through the backdoor because they know one party leader or the other.

"Except justice is served on this matter, this great injustice may lead to avoidable crisis in the party and the upcoming local government election," the members said.

Our correspondent on Sunday reached out to the party's spokesperson, Tunde Oladujoye, for a reaction on the allegations but he did not respond to calls and text messages.

Governor Abiodun spokesperson, Kunle Somorin, did not also respond to calls and text messages on the matter.

Earlier this year, members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the neighbouring Ogun State accused the state governor of imposition of candidates ahead of the council polls.

