Zimbabwe: Hwange Cancels Kamandama Commemorations

Hwange Colliery Company has this year deferred commemoration of the Kamandama Mine disaster that had become an annual event aimed at reflecting the tragedy that claimed 427 lives of miners.

In a statement, Hwange Colliery Company said the cancellation was occasioned by the desire to adhere to Covid 19 regulatory protocols that did not allow gathering of many people.

"It is with a heavy heart that Hwange Colliery Company Limited has succumbed to the dictates of the Covid-19 pandemic and strictly adhered to the regulatory protocols by omitting from our calendar a very essential and worthy event, our traditional commemoration of the Kamandama Mine Disaster. The event normally gathers over 500 stakeholders to pay respect to the 427 miners who perished while on duty at the Kamandama mine shaft," read a statement issues today by the mining firm.

"However, the company will continue with its philanthropic effort to ensure the surviving spouses and dependents are taken care of especially in these trying times. We are very grateful to our partner organisations who have developed an attachment to these families and wish to continue with this gesture to feel free to join us once again this year beyond for this worthy cause."

The Kamandama Mine disaster struck in 1972, making this year the 49th since the mining carnage occurred, plunging the mining town of Hwange and the whole country into mourning.

The disaster remains the worst mine disaster in the country's history and every June 6, commemorations are held to honour the deceased miners.