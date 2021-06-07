Namibia: Police Mourn One of Their Own

7 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay — The Erongo police are mourning the loss of Constable Asser Dominicus, who was stabbed to death at the weekend while walking with his girlfriend. The death of the 29-year-old Walvis Bay-based officer has been described as senseless.

Dominicus, the father of three minor children, was brutally stabbed to death early Saturday morning while walking home with his girlfriend in Kuisebmond. At least three people have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

However, one was released after being questioned. Community affairs commander for Erongo, Inspector Iileni Shapumba yesterday said Dominicus joined the police force in January 2016, and was stationed at the Kuisebmond police station.

He was then transferred to the Palmwag police station, where he served for six months, and returned earlier this year. "He has been involved in crime prevention programmes, and also actively patrolled the streets to ensure that residents are safe," Shapumba said. "It is indeed saddening that we have lost a productive member, who will be missed by the team and his family."

Crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, also described Dominicus as a disciplined officer. He said the couple was on their way home after visiting a friend when he was stabbed at least twice.

"Five suspects approached the couple, held them at knifepoint, and tried to rob the girlfriend of her phone," Iikuyu said.

The suspects did not take anything from the couple, but stabbed Dominicus in his left shoulder when they walked away. "He was again stabbed in the chest as he was about to turn away. The suspects then ran away, and the couple continued to walk for about 200 metres before he collapsed and died," Iikuyu added.

