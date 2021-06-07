South Africa: DA Mourns the Passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

press release

The DA mourns the passing of veteran theatre, television and film actress, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

Shaleen started her illustrious career in the 1980s and has been a constant part of our lives ever since.

She was not only an incredible actress but a national treasure whose talent and vivacious personality transcended audiences across the nation. She was a ground-breaking performer who paved the way for many upcoming and established performers today.

While Shaleen portrayed many memorable characters during her long career, she will be best remembered for her powerful performance in Fiela se Kind as well as the beloved character, Nenna, on the soapie, Egoli.

The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to Shaleen’s family and loved ones, as well as the acting fraternity. We have lost a true talent and we will never see the likes of her again.

Rus sag Auntie Shaleen.

Issued by Veronica van Dyk MP – DA Deputy Shadow Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture

