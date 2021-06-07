Nigeria: 105 Medical Doctors Resign in Ondo

"Yawning vacancies exist in the Resident Doctor and Consultant cadres at the Teaching Hospital.

"These have remained difficult to till due to the haphazard safety payments.

"We have it on good records that about 105 medical doctors have resigned their employment from the Teaching Hospital in the last year alone.

"Ondo State has not been able to engage requisite numbers of House officers since 2019.

"This has made our work almost impossible because this group of Doctors have a peculiar role in Health service delivery.

"It is troubling to note that only three (3) house officers are left in the service of the Ondo State Government across the three senatorial zones.

They added that "There is no gainsaying that the ongoing laudable efforts at having a Contributory Health Insurance Scheme in the state can only be successful if the urgent issue of manpower need is adequately addressed,"