Namibia: Newspaper Cup Called Off

6 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibian Newspaper Cup will not take place this year due to the prevalent health crisis, the organisers have said.

The annual event was due to take place at Oshakati from 26 to 29 August after being moved from its traditional Easter slot last year and earlier year for the same reason.

"The health and well-being of our athletes, in particular, and the Namibian society, in general, is very important to the Namibia Football Association (NFA), Netball Namibia (NN) and the competition partners," the organisers said in a statement.

"Having regard to the current Covid-19 situation and the recent amendments to the regulations by the minister of health, it is with deep regret that we have decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the Namibian Newspaper Cup, powered by Standard Bank, which was scheduled to take place at Oshakati from 26 to 29 August 2021.

"We urge athletes, and indeed the entire nation, to continue to adhere to the health protocols and regulations in place to contain the spread of the disease."

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.