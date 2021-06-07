Namibia: Newspaper Cup Called Off

The Namibian Newspaper Cup will not take place this year due to the prevalent health crisis, the organisers have said.

The annual event was due to take place at Oshakati from 26 to 29 August after being moved from its traditional Easter slot last year and earlier year for the same reason.

"The health and well-being of our athletes, in particular, and the Namibian society, in general, is very important to the Namibia Football Association (NFA), Netball Namibia (NN) and the competition partners," the organisers said in a statement.

"Having regard to the current Covid-19 situation and the recent amendments to the regulations by the minister of health, it is with deep regret that we have decided to cancel the 2021 edition of the Namibian Newspaper Cup, powered by Standard Bank, which was scheduled to take place at Oshakati from 26 to 29 August 2021.

"We urge athletes, and indeed the entire nation, to continue to adhere to the health protocols and regulations in place to contain the spread of the disease."