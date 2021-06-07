Malawi: APM, DPP Disown Batatawala On His Shady K53bn Deal With Malawi Govt

Former President Arthur Peter Mutharika has distanced himself and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration from media reports suggesting that his government had cleared Asian businessperson Abdul Karim Batatawala on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.

Batatawala's firms - African Commercial Agencies and Reliance Trading Company - dragged the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services to court and are demanding over K53 billion payment for the items the businessperson supplied to the government in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

The Attorney General Dr. Chikosa Silungwe recommended fresh probe into the circumstances that led to the awarding of the contracts to the two firms and purported clearance of wrong doing.

ACB has a new Director General Martha Chizuma who reported for work on 1st June 2021 and has already embarked on a case log assessment with some dubiously closed cases set to re-open.

Silungwe suspects that the awarding of the contracts was dubious hence recommended that a fresh investigation be undertaken the firms.

Social commentators agree with Dr Silungwe on launching a new investigation into the awarding of contract, interest charges on the contract.

"We support Dr Silungwe's move to re-open the investigation into Batatawala and his companies, not just these two but all of them as we suspect win contracts dubiously in the Malawi Police, Ministry of Defence, Immigration and within Government in general.

"Those officials from Fiscal Police, MRA, ACB and FIU must be investigated not just by their conduct but lifestyle audit as well. Some of the investigators own properties and other assets which cannot be bought with salary levels they are at," said Yasin Phiri.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Echoing, Dr Silungwe's viewpoint, Mutharika claimed that he warned the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Fiscal Police, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services against clearing Batatawala and his companies - African Commercial Agencies and Reliance Trading Company without thorough investigations.

Mutharika made denied any wrong doing on Friday through his spokesperson who stated that the former president does not want to be dragged into corruption cases involving suppliers to government," said Linda Salanjira.

While former Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services boss, Elvis Thodi, said that no such clearance was issued and would not like to get involved in discussing corruption matters.

The incumbent Attorney General Dr. Chikosa Silungwe has advised the law enforcement agencies to institute fresh investigations into Karim Batatawala and his dealings.

Dr Silungwe, in his letter to ACB says the contracts were not duly approved by the Secretary to the Treasury and that officers at the department overcommitted the government to huge sums of money, which was not appropriated by the National Assembly.

"We note that all the said contracts bear the same contract number with a mere 'No objection' from PPDA [Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority] masquerading as an authority to enter into such contracts... We find these transactions to be very suspicious," says Silungwe in the letter.

In the meantime, the investigations are at a very advanced stage and Karim Batawala, ACB investigators, Fiscal Police detectives face arrests in the coming weeks according to our source at the ACB.