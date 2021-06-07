Uganda: Worries Mount As Poxvirus Outbreak Forces Ntungamo Livestock Market Ban

Cattle keepers, traders and residents in Ntungamo district have raised concern following the suspension of cattle markets in Ntungamo district as authorities move to cub the fast spreading Poxvirus.

Farmers say the timing of the suspension of the markets and the orders will bare strong consequences to individuals and the general economy of the district.

"We were looking at selling animals to get income. We re worried. To prevent the disease we shall need vaccines. Where are we going to get money without selling the animals?" Mr Peter Atuzareirwe, a cattle keeper and trader from Ntungamo Sub County told Daily Monitor.

He notes that the affected sub counties needed to have been assessed and have them quarantined before all the markets in the 34 sub counties and town councils in the district are closed.

President Museveni also issued a ban on cattle selling markets across the country- through a Sunday night address on measures aimed at combating a resilient Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Jackson Musinguzi a butcher in Ntungamo municipality says the ban on cattle markets will affect prices of meat and all animal products.

Authorities on May 27 2021 announced suspension of all cattle markets in Ntungamo district as the viral animal skin infection was cited in key animal-keeping sub counties of Itojo, Nyakyera, Rugarama, Rubaare and Ngoma.

Ntungamo district veterinary officer Dr.Yaake Basulira revealed that security teams will ensure enforcement.

"All animal markets in the district shall be suspended with immediate effect until the disease is defeated. We can't risk all the animals because farmers need money. They may get the money now but have no animals forever. All livestock selling markets are suspended," he said.

"However farmers who wish to sell animals can only be allowed if they are assessed by a veterinary personnel and such animals are loaded on a vehicle directly from the farm to the final destination," Dr Basulira added.

About Poxvirus

Poxviruses are brick or oval-shaped viruses with large double-stranded DNA genomes.

Vet doctor- Yaake Basulira says the virus presents with symptoms that appear like lumpy skin disease especially in cattle but is very tough on goats and sheep.

Poxviruses exist throughout the world and cause disease in humans and many other types of animals. Poxvirus infections typically result in the formation of lesions, skin nodules, or disseminated rash.

Prevention of the infection may include vaccination, secondary infection treatment, regulated livestock movement and trade.

The disease if not controlled can wipe a cattle herd in just less than a week. At least 100 animals have died of the disease in Ntungamo district in the last two weeks leaving over 1,000 infected.

On Friday, a cross border animal trader was arrested by security operatives at the Mirama hills Uganda-Rwanda border and the 11 animals he had crossed over were deported back. The trader was accused of violating the animal movement protocols.

More disease outbreaks

Several markets and other animal movements have been suspended in many districts of south Western Uganda following an outbreak of foot and Mouth disease.