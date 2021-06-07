Zimbabwe: U.S.-Based Zim's Bantu Collaborates With Maroon 5

Pixabay
...
6 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Los Angeles-based Zimbabwean-born musician, Bantu has featured on three-time Grammy award-winning band, Maroon 5's forthcoming album, 'Jordi'.

The tribute album is aptly titled, Jordi after the multi-platinum band's late manager Jordan Feidstein who died in 2017.

'Jordi', which has a total of 14 tracks album, will be released on 11 June and is available for pre-order on music digital streaming platforms.

Recently, Maroon 5 unveiled its upcoming seventh album's deluxe tracklist, and of note is track seven, 'One Light' featuring Zimbabwe's very own, Bantu.

Bantu, a Grammy-nominated singer, has in the past worked with a handful preeminent artistes including Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Dani Leigh, Camila Cabello, Pitbull, French Montana, Chris Brown among others.

He took to his official social media pages to share the news.

"Sheesh, Maroon 5 'One Light' ft Bantu out June 11. Somebody tell my Mama we made it! Can't wait for y'all to hear this one," he wrote.

Notable collaborations on the album, include Megan Thee Stallion, Blackbear, Stevie Nicks, H.E.R, Jason Derulo, YG with late rappers, Nipsey Hussle, and Juice WRLD making posthumous appearances on two songs.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.