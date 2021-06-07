Kenya Commits to Safe, Nutritious and Sufficient Food for Everyone

7 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — As the world commemorates World Food Safety Day (WFSD), the government has assured its commitment in ensuring that every Kenyan has access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food.

In a statement, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the safety of food impacts on food trade and thus it must be protected and kept safe at all cost.

Munya further pointed out that the ministry is keen to monitor food safety from farm to fork, recognizing that food safety matters start right from the farm during production, through to the value chain and on to the consumption table.

"Food is fundamental to life. It is also of cultural and economic issue. However, if it is not safe, it is not food," Munya stated.

This year's theme is Safe Food Now for a Healthy Tomorrow

Munya reiterated that WFSD aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development.

"Food safety is everyone's business. We all have a stake in contributing to food safety," said Munya.

The Agriculture sector in Kenya is a major source of income for majority of people counting for nearly two-thirds of the total exports.

Munya called on every Kenyan to ensure that during this years' World Food Safety Day, the food is safe, it is grown in a safe environment, kept safe, educate each other to know what is safe and team up for food safety.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X