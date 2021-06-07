Nigeria: Igangan Killings - Horrendous, Callous, Highly Provocative - South West Governors

7 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

" This cowardly onslaught on a peaceful community has occasioned loss of lives and property on a large scale.

" It is horrendous, callous, and highly provocative. All well-meaning Nigerians must condemn, in the strongest term possible, this latest assault on decency and communal harmony.

"While we will encourage the security agencies to get to the root of this latest act of provocation, we have directed the Commanders of the South West Security Network, Amotekun, to convoke a joint security meeting of all Commanders in the South West with a view to commencing joint operations in the region

immediately.

"We must reiterate the fact that certain elements are bent on causing friction among the peoples of this country with the sole aim of achieving a pernicious end.

" They will stop at nothing until their set goal is realized. It is, therefore, incumbent on all lovers of peace and freedom to rise against this current regression into savagery.

"We on our part are resolved to defend our people, their property, and all legitimate means of livelihood against both internal and external aggression.

"On this, there will be no compromise. We call on our people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movement in their communities.

Akeredolu added that " In addition, they must be united in the task of defending our lives and properties. We cannot afford to fail.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

