Nigeria: Govt Summons U.S., UK, Canada, EU Envoys Over Comments On Twitter Ban

Screenshot/Twitter
Twitter removes Nigerian president’s ‘abusive’ civil war post
7 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

The Federal Government has summoned the ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union in Nigeria over their comments on the suspension of microblogging site Twitter in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in an invite to journalists by Kimiebi Ebienfa of the Crisis Monitoring and Public Communications Division of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday.

The invite read: "I am directed to inform that following the recent ban on Twitter by the Federal Government and Press Statement issued by some Heads of Diplomatic Missions Accredited to Nigeria on the subject matter, the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Geoffrey Onyeama has invited the affected Ambassadors to a meeting today at 12 noon.

"The venue is Minister's Conference Room, 8th Floor.

"You are here invited to cover the Meeting. Thanks for your usual cooperation."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
