Nigeria: Govt Orders All Broadcast Stations to Go Off Twitter

Screenshot/Twitter
Twitter removes Nigerian president’s ‘abusive’ civil war post
7 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Federal Government has directed all broadcast stations in the country to go off Twitter.

Armstong Idachaba, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), gave the directive in a memo to broadcast stations.

He directed all television and radio stations in the country to de-install Twitter and desist from using it as a source of news.

"Consequent on the suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government over the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria, the National Broadcasting Commission directs all Broadcasting Stations in Nigeria to suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately."

He quoted section 2(1) r of the NBC Act, which entrusts the commission with responsibility to ensure strict adherence to the national laws, rules and regulations to back up his directive.

"Also, section 3.11.2 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that "the broadcaster shall ensure that law enforcement is upheld at all times in a matter depicting that law and order are socially superior to or more desirable than Crime and Anarchy", he added.

He equally drew the broadcasters' attention to section 5.6.3 of the code which requires them to be mindful of materials that may cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society in the use of a user generated Content (UGC).

He said it will be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information "therefore strict compliance is enjoined."

Nigerians have been circumventing the ban through the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPN) but on Saturday, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice, threatened that those still making use of Twitter will be prosecuted.

The international community has rejected the action of the government, describing it as clamping down on the rights of Nigerian to freedom of expression.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
Nigerian Govt Suspends Twitter
Attacks On Election Offices in Nigeria a Cause for Concern
Six Years On - Are Nigerians Better or Worse Off Under Buhari?
Will Nigerian State Survive Twin Crises of Covid-19 and Conflict?
Nigerian Govt Suspends Twitter
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X