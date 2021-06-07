Rwanda: Mashami Challenges Team to Maintain Winning Run Against CAR

Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami has saluted his players following the 2-0 home win against Central Africa Republic but urged them to keep the winning mentality in the second friendly tie slated on Monday afternoon at Amahoro Stadium.

"In first game it was a very close game, with both teams attacking from the beginning, CAR are a very good team, but we stuck to our game plan, we pressed them well and I think it is a deserved win for us but we have to keep that winning mentality in the second leg," Mashami said.

Rwanda's starting line-up, which was mainly composed of new players, impressed many fans with the football they played.

Abdul Rwatubyaye who plays for Shkupi FK, Macedonia scored the opening goal while APR striker Jacques Tuyisenge netted the second goal for the home team.

Seven players made their debut and they are; goalkeeper Clement Buhake, midfielders Samuel Gullutte, Alain Kwitota and Blaise Ishimwe, two defenders Ngwabije and Denis Rukundo and striker Yves Mugunga.

Mashami added, "I am thankful to my players for the way they approached the game, especially those who were playing for the first time."

Both sides were using the match to prepare for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

The group campaign of next year's Qatar World Cup gets underway in September.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group E along with regional neighbours Uganda and Kenya, and Mali.

Mashami's side will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance against Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively.

Only the group's top team is guaranteed a spot into the final phase of the qualifiers.

Monday

Second friendly match Rwanda vs Central Africa Republic