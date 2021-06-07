Rwanda: Mashami Challenges Team to Maintain Winning Run Against CAR

7 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami has saluted his players following the 2-0 home win against Central Africa Republic but urged them to keep the winning mentality in the second friendly tie slated on Monday afternoon at Amahoro Stadium.

"In first game it was a very close game, with both teams attacking from the beginning, CAR are a very good team, but we stuck to our game plan, we pressed them well and I think it is a deserved win for us but we have to keep that winning mentality in the second leg," Mashami said.

Rwanda's starting line-up, which was mainly composed of new players, impressed many fans with the football they played.

Abdul Rwatubyaye who plays for Shkupi FK, Macedonia scored the opening goal while APR striker Jacques Tuyisenge netted the second goal for the home team.

Seven players made their debut and they are; goalkeeper Clement Buhake, midfielders Samuel Gullutte, Alain Kwitota and Blaise Ishimwe, two defenders Ngwabije and Denis Rukundo and striker Yves Mugunga.

Mashami added, "I am thankful to my players for the way they approached the game, especially those who were playing for the first time."

Both sides were using the match to prepare for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

The group campaign of next year's Qatar World Cup gets underway in September.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group E along with regional neighbours Uganda and Kenya, and Mali.

Mashami's side will start their quest for a first World Cup appearance against Mali before hosting Kenya and Uganda in the next two fixtures, respectively.

Only the group's top team is guaranteed a spot into the final phase of the qualifiers.

Monday

Second friendly match Rwanda vs Central Africa Republic

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X