Rwanda: Student Survivors Group Ventures Into Agriculture Sector

7 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Léon-Pierre Muhire

The umbrella association of student survivors of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, known as AERG, has ventured into the agriculture sector, launching a key farming scheme on a 120-hectare piece of land in Nyagatare last week.

The land, situated in Karama Cell, Karangazi Sector, Nyagatare District in Eastern Province, was donated to the group by the government back in 2018 and the newly launched project is set to run through 2030.

Activities under the first phase of the scheme are set to cost some Rwf200 million, according to the brains behind it.

"This effort is part of our mission to fight unemployment," said

Emmanuel Muneza AERG coordinator, adding that, creating employment is one of the main objectives of the umbrella, besides fighting genocide ideology.

"To be a survivor doesn't mean you cannot have a good future."

The project was launched Thursday in the presence of Agriculture minister Geraldine Mukeshimana, and representatives of other stakeholders like Ibuka, the umbrella of Genocide survivors, Business Developemnt Fund (BDF), Rwanda Dairy Development Project (RDDP), among others.

Munezero invited the Rwandan youth, in general, to join hands and work together to not only improve their lives but also for the betterment of the country, particularly tipping them on the "immense opportunities" presented by the agriculture sector and associated industries.

Vincent Ntaganira, an AERG pioneer, urged student survivors to exemplify resilience and commitment in whatever they do and to make the most of the newly launched project.

Naphtal Ahishakiye, Executive Secretary, Ibuka, thanked government for supporting AERG and Genocide survivors in general.

Minister Mukeshimana called on Genocide survivors to work hard for a bright future. "You have to live and thrive," she said.

The scheme, which will include a modern integrated village project, will have both livestock (cows and goats) and agriculture activities, with a focus on maize, beans, bananas and vegetables.

