Morocco: Volleyball Beach Continental Cup to Be Held in Morocco

7 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) has announced Morocco as the hosts of the second and final rounds of qualifiers of this year's beach volleyball continental cup slated from June 21-28 in Agadir City in Morocco.

The competition will take place in a secure bubble conforming to all Covid19 guidelines.

A total of 24 men's teams and 17 women teams will compete for the sole continental spot for the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year.

Both the national men and women volleyball teams are in Rubavu, Western Rwanda where they will hold a residential camp preparing for the competitions.

Jean-Paul Mana, the coach of the men's beach volleyball team, told Times Sport that the training program will have two daily training sessions.

Rwanda will be represented by two teams in the women's qualifiers including Charlotte Nzayisenga and Valentine Munezero, as well as Benitha Mukandayisenga and Seraphine Mukantabana.

Meanwhile, Olivier Ntagengwa, Patrick Kavalo Akumuntu, Venuste Gatsinze and Fils Habanzintwari will represent the country in the men's fray.

Participating teams:

Men: Benin, Botswana, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, The Gambia, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Kenya, Mali, Morocco, Mauritius, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Women: South Africa, Cap Vert, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, DRC, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Sudan and Zambia.

Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

