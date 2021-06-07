Botswana: President Lifts Covid-19 Registers Requirement

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has lifted the requirement to maintain a register for contact tracing for trade, business and office, school and public service vehicles.

According to Government Gazette dated June 4 , President Dr Masisi acted in accordance with regulation 5 (4) of the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020, on evidence submitted by the Director of Health Services.

The Gazette states that a host of religious place of worship, funeral, cultural and traditional occasion (go isa mafoko, patlo, magadi, kgoroso), meeting, workshop and conference shall maintain a register containing the personal details and contact details of all persons in attendance, and shall keep the register for not less than 21 days from the date of such gathering being held. The Gazette further states that the register shall be open for inspection by the Director of Health Services for purposes of contact tracing and the host of a religious place of worship, funeral, cultural and traditional occasion (go isa mafoko, patlo, magadi, kgoroso), meeting, workshop and conference shall surrender such register to the Director of Health Services, within 30 days from the date of such gathering being held.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Gazette states, the checking of body temperatures of persons at a trade, business, office, school, public service vehicle, religious place of worship, funeral, cultural and traditional occasion (go isa mafoko, patlo, magadi, kgoroso), meeting, workshop and conference shall be taken, and where a person's body temperature is 37.4 degrees Celsius and above, such person shall not be allowed access and shall be referred to the Director of Health Services.

A host or an owner shall satisfy the director of health services, or any person auththorised by the director of health services, that he or she is able to comply with the directions of the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 issued by the director of health services as published , the Gazette concludes.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>