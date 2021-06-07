Botswana and South Africa Border Gates Resume Service

7 June 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Chendzimu Manyepedza

Gaborone — Tlokweng, Pioneer and Ramatlabama border gates resumed services yesterday after a temporary closure at South Africa side.

Botswana Unified Revenue Services Communications General Manager, Ms Mable Bolele confirmed the matter in an interview with BOPA Monday, saying the closure was due to COVID-19 scare at the South Africa border gates.

"Our borders here in Botswana were not closed, but since borders are a two-way operation, we had to halt our services, we could not offer people from Botswana services yet we know that they will not be able to cross to the other side because South Africa has closed its borders until further notice," she said.

Ms Bolele said the Tlokweng border gate would operate as usual, from 6am until midnight.

She said there would be slight changes at Ramatlabama and the Pioneer gates, saying they would operate from 6am up until 6pm.

Ms Bolele said this was due to challenges that emanated from South Africa saying it would continue until they have mobilised enough staff to operate at the border gates.

She further encouraged those who wished to travel to South Africa to keep checking borders, adding that due to the COVID-19 pandemic there might be changes from time to time.

Ms Bolele also said other border gates that lead to South Africa would continue to be operational per stipulated times.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

