Botswana: Companies Pledge Support in Vaccine Rollout

Gaborone — De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (DBGSS), Debswana Diamond Company (Debswana) and Diamond Trading Company Botswana (DTCB) have pledged P55 million to support the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Botswana.

A press release from the three entities says that the pledge will comprise financial support as well as a range of in-kind support to assist with the administration of the vaccine; with a contribution of P25 million from DBGSS, P25 million from Debswana and P5 million from DTCB.

It further states that De Beers Group's pledge forms part of Anglo American's global commitment to supporting national vaccine programmes in the countries in which it operates.

The release says DBGSS, Debswana and DTCB will continue to engage with government and consider the best ways for the financial contribution to assist in procuring vaccines for the benefit of Batswana.

Additionally, the press statement says, in-kind support will include the provision of medical facilities, personnel, equipment and supplies to assist with the delivery of the vaccine rollout.

Furthermore, the press release says De Beers Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bruce Cleaver has said his company has shown commitment in assisting with several important health programmes in the past, and that as the world continues to struggle with COVID-19, they are still committed to working with the government to ensure support to Botswana's national vaccination strategy.

Mr Bruce, according to the statement, said that their partnership for thriving communities was a key pillar of a sustainable work, and that the health infrastructure his company had built up in Botswana over the decades would offer vital support for the administration of the vaccine, while financial contribution could play an important role in supporting national vaccine procurement.

For Debswana, the statement says Acting Manager Ms Lynnette Armstrong is also committed and looking forward to providing support through their mine hospital health facilities, offering support to communities, as well as contributing financially through the partnership with DBGSS and DTCB. Ms Armstrong stated that government and private sector partnership would assist in supporting a safe, effective and efficient COVID-19 vaccination programme.

While the Managing Director of DTCB Mr Sedireng Serumola said that through partnerships, critical resources could be pulled together to help make a valuable contribution towards the fight against the pandemic.

He further indicated that his company took great pride in playing a critical role in assisting the government.

The release says the pledge to the vaccine rollout programme builds on the support DBGSS, Debswana and DTCB have already provided to date in helping Botswana respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It states that Debswana committed P24 million of support to relief programmes in 2020, providing access to PCR testing capacity at its mine hospitals, as well as funding a range of crucial PPE.

It also says DTCB provided P2.5 million comprising an in-kind contribution of COVID-19 testing kit swabs and viral transport media, whilst DBGSS contributed P20 million through a combination of P10 million in cash support and P10 million in-kind support to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which assisted with vital activities such as the purchase of PCR testing machines and a range of hygiene and sanitary equipment.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>