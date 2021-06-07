Tanzania: 400bn/ - Set for Implementation of Rural Road Projects

7 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The government has channeled 400bn/- to Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) for implementing rural road projects during the next financial year, according to the Deputy Minister of State, President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), David Silinde.

The mount is an increase of 124bn/- comparing to the last year's allocation of 275bn/-.

He told the Parliamentarians in Dodoma today (Monday) that the funds are intended to improve road infrastructures for facilitating movements of goods and services in remote areas where the infrastructures had been destructed by a heavy downpour.

The Minister was responding to a question posed by Jesca Msambatavangu (Iringa,Urban-CCM) on plans for increasing budget allocations to TARURA for road construction considering the rapid growth of cities and councils.

Equally, the government continues with the construction of infrastructure in developing cities through various initiatives such as the strategic town improvement plan which involved Cities and Municipalities in the Tanzania Strategic Cities Project (TSCP) as well in implementing the Urban Local Government Strengthening Program (ULGSP) in 18 city councils including Iringa Municipal Council and Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X