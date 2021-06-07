Tanzania: 400bn/ - Set for Implementation of Rural Road Projects

The government has channeled 400bn/- to Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) for implementing rural road projects during the next financial year, according to the Deputy Minister of State, President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), David Silinde.

The mount is an increase of 124bn/- comparing to the last year's allocation of 275bn/-.

He told the Parliamentarians in Dodoma today (Monday) that the funds are intended to improve road infrastructures for facilitating movements of goods and services in remote areas where the infrastructures had been destructed by a heavy downpour.

The Minister was responding to a question posed by Jesca Msambatavangu (Iringa,Urban-CCM) on plans for increasing budget allocations to TARURA for road construction considering the rapid growth of cities and councils.

Equally, the government continues with the construction of infrastructure in developing cities through various initiatives such as the strategic town improvement plan which involved Cities and Municipalities in the Tanzania Strategic Cities Project (TSCP) as well in implementing the Urban Local Government Strengthening Program (ULGSP) in 18 city councils including Iringa Municipal Council and Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP).