Tanzania: Minister - Never Send Any Student Home for Fees

7 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako told the National Assembly on Monday that the government has directed that all primary and secondary schools not to expel any student over fees payment.

However, she said that parents are responsible to participate in contributing for the development of the school.

Prof Ndalichako said that circular No. 3 of 2016 states that school committees or boards will involve the community in resolutions and decisions on various issues affecting the interests and development of their schools, especially voluntary contributions and submit such decisions to the Council Director for approval.

"I call on all parents to collaborate with the government in this regard, Once the school environment is conducive and students are guaranteed access to quality education," she pointed out.

She gave the clarification when answering a supplementary question by Aida Khenani (Nkasi North-CHADEMA) on why parents are demanded to contribute to the education, though it is freely provided.

Earlier Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Mr David Silinde said contributing to education is allowed and voluntary and do not involve any student to be discontinued from attending classes.

