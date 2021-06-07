South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha On Coronavirus Covid-19 Infection Cases in North West and Warns of Third Wave

press release

The MEC for North West Health, Madoda Sambatha has raised concerns over the increase of daily Covid-19 positive cases across the province. The North West province has been experiencing the spike in Covid-19 cases in the past 7 days with an average of 300 cases reported daily.

"The North West province is currently experiencing a serious spike in Coronavirus cases since last week, an average of 300 cases per day is a huge sign of concern for our province. In the last 24 hours we recorded a total of 426 new positive cases and this give us 6810 active cases" said MEC Madoda Sambatha

Since the beginning of June, the province has been recording over 400 cases daily and Bojanala and Dr Kenneth Kaunda districts have been hard-hit by the recent resurgence of positive cases. These recent developments do not augur well for the provincial health system.

"The Klerksdorp/Tshepong hospital sounded an alarm yesterday with an increasing number of hospitalisation for Coronavirus cases in the district. This raises a grave concern for the provincial health system as it points out to a potential crisis if our communities do not take preventative measures to curb the spread of infections, we therefore urge our communities to assist us to protect our fragile system by adhering to preventative measures" added Sambatha

Members of the public are also warned of the third wave which accounts to the rise in new daily cases.

"It would seem our people have let their guts down. People are beginning to live as if we are back to normality. We see this in how shopping complexes, taxi ranks, and domestic activities like funerals get over crowded. This is likely to add to more increase in the number of new cases", warned MEC Sambatha

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Over and above avoiding congregate setting, MEC Sambatha has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, to always wear masks when in public, to ensure social distancing and regularly washing of hands or sanitising.

The North West province has so far recorded 78836 positive cases, 70077 have since recovered which translates to 88.9% of recovery rate. Unfortunately the province has recorded 1949 covid-19 related deaths to date.

The province is making significant strides in the fight against the Coronavirus with 70209 vaccines administered to date. However, the communities are urged to adhere to preventative measures of social distancing, sanitize, wearing of masks, avoid crowded places and unnecessary travel.