South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais On Yearbeyond Academic Support Programme

press release

Launching Youth Month activities for the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS), MEC Marias attended the last of seven 3-day training workshops for 550 youth on the YearBeyond Academic Support Programme (www.yearbeyond.org) on Friday, 4 June 2021. Throughout the month of June, young people will be showcased in features highlighting the work, resilience and innovation of our youth.

The training offered is a three-day event for cohorts of 80 youth at a time focused on building their work readiness. The youth on the Academic Support Programme have committed a year of service to their communities to help grade 3 and 4 learners close the literacy and numeracy gap.

At the training, youth are inspired by Alumni who have gone on to work or study and challenged to reach for the stars. Every day on the programme is a potential interview, and youth are encouraged to build a peer support network, focus on their brand and access support to ensure they succeed.

MEC Anroux Marais said, "It is such a privilege to be a part of such a joyous celebration of potential and experiencing firsthand the engagement, commitment and leadership of our participating youth makes me hopeful about the future and assured that it is indeed in good hands and minds".

YearBeyond in partnership with their Implementing and other partners currently provide close to 1 000 unemployed youth with a meaningful work experience, personal and professional training and support to pathway into studies or work at the end of the experience.