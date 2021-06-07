South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Stay At the Top of the Premier Soccer League

6 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The team has strengthened its position as the country's most successful side in the Premier Soccer League era. They won the 2020/21 league title convincingly, and this despite the departure of a famed coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns recently sealed their fourth league title in a row. No South African club has ever managed this before, with Masandawana and their Tshwane rivals Supersport United previously managing a hat-trick of league titles.

The abrupt departure of their long-time coach Pitso Mosimane at the start of this season had those associated with the 2016 African champions in a panic.

Mosimane had just signed a new long-term contract with the club a few months before his departure. Owner Patrice Motsepe described the former Bafana Bafana international as Masandawana's very own Alex Ferguson.

But along came a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to coach at Cairo giants Al Ahly, one of the biggest and most successful clubs in world football arose - and Mosimane grabbed it with both hands.

The Pitso factor

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane waves to the supporters after the semi final soccer match between Al Ahly SC and Bayern Munich at the FIFA Club World...

