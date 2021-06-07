South Africa: Education Is Not the Solution - It's the Problem

analysis

Every day we understand the world less. Things are happening around us in societies, jobs, cultures and technologies that just don't make sense. Our environment is constantly changing. And, consequently, so are our plans for the future. The things that we have been working towards are becoming less clear. If you are a parent, this out-of-control feeling sometimes borders on panic.

In troubled times, it's human to retreat to the relative comfort of what we know: the formula that worked for our parents, grandparents and even our great-grandparents. Focus on education. Find the top (most expensive) schools and prove your love by stretching your budget to send your children to them. That will secure them, right?

I work at the cutting edge of technology amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The company I work for is developing ed-tech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and big data-enhanced products. We derive our livelihood from exporting this technology to countries such as China, Germany and the USA.

What my time on the front line has shown me is that no-one knows what lies ahead. Every 'expert' guess fails to predict the changes happening on a daily basis and the tectonic shifts...