South Africa: Premiership Party Ends for Leopards - Sundowns Cruise to Four-Peat League Triumph

analysis

The 2020/2021 DStv Premiership season served up exciting football, a continued dominance by Mamelodi Sundowns and a host of disappointing displays for others.

While relegation candidates were wallowing in self pity after disappointing seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns celebrated their 11th Premiership title in style. Masandawana trounced Cape Town City 3-0 on the final day of the season to underline their dominance. And Peter Shalulile capped off a brilliant season with a brace, taking his season's tally to 15 while further enhancing his already soaring credentials.

Sundowns, who tasted defeat just once on their way to the finish line, ended the season on 67 points after 30 games. They sealed a historic four-peat -- their fourth league title in a row -- to maintain their dominance of South African football.

While reflecting on some of the challenges the champions faced this season, co-coach Rulani Mokwena also hinted that there is much more to come from the team.

"Covid was a huge one [challenge], a very strange season, a season where because of Covid we had to rotate the team a little bit and sometimes you lose a little bit of rhythm, that fluidity at times and trying to maintain the quality in...