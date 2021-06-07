South Africa: Former Constable Nabbed for Allegedly Murdering His Girlfriend

7 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A former police Constable is expected to appear before the Standerton Magistrate's Court today on allegations that he killed his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old suspect is alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend several times at his place of residence at Sakhile near Standerton. He then took the victim's vehicle and handed himself over to police.

He led police, together with the medical team, to his house and upon their arrival the lifeless body of the woman was found in a pool of blood with visible stab wounds.

Police opened a murder case and immediately arrested the suspect.

A sharp object was confiscated at the scene which will form part of the investigation.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Thulani Phahla, has strongly condemned the incident and called on men to stop gender-based-violence.

"Women should be protected by men and not suffer senseless violence. We believe that justice will be served for this victim and her family," General Phahla said.

