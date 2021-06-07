South Africa: Human Settlements On Handing Over Title Deeds to Mogwase Residents

press release

The Moses Kotane Chamber in Mogwase recently came to a standstill as recipients of title deeds sang from the top of their voices. The singing was followed by dance and ululations as more recipients ascended to the stage.

Among the recipients was a 63-year-old Mmabatho Moanakwena who had been staying in her house for almost four decades with her three children. She says the awarding of the title deed by the MEC of Human Settlements Mmoloki Cwaile and the North West Housing Corporation will leave a lasting legacy for her family.

"What government has done, is a clear confirmation of my ownership, of the home I have been staying in for almost four decades. I raised my children and now my grandchildren. We now have a home and we will sleep peacefully knowing that are the owners of that property. I want to thank the government and the North West Housing Corporation for making this possible," said Moanakwena.

Cwaile handed over about seventy title deeds to Mogwase residents who most of whom were elderly people. The gesture is part of the government's title deed restoration programme, which is aimed at restoring dignity and also guaranteeing ownership among communities that owned houses from the then Bophuthatswana regime.

According to MEC Cwaile, the process was started by his predecessor, the late Gordon Kegakilwe and the handing over is the continuation of his legacy. He further called on the municipality to ensure that due diligence is conducted before title deeds are handed over, as the government would not want to see situations where ownership is given to the wrong person.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Municipalities must work together with the Department and North West Housing Corporation to ensure that the transfer process is done properly and ensuring that ownership is handed over to the right people," said Cwaile.

The North West Housing Corporation Chairperson of the Board Advocate Okgabile Dibetso Bodibe said that her institution will adhere to the MEC's call to ensure that they issue more title across the province. She said that they will also continue to work hand in hand with local municipalities in all areas where the NWHC owns properties. She further confirmed that due diligence is key in every handover of title deeds, mainly to ensure that ownership is transferred to the right person.

Among dignitaries attending the handing ceremony was the NWHC CEO Mogomotsi Mogodiri, acting Moses Kotane Mayor Chonko Botlhokwane and other senior officials from the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.