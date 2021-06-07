South Africa: The Global Aids Strategy 2021-2026 Must Still Dream Ambitiously Against All Odds

6 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steven Lb Jensen

It is not enough for the new Global Aids Strategy to merely promote a technical - and somewhat bland - goal of ending Aids as a public health threat by 2030. What does that mean? What does that entail? We should be dreaming in colour about what a life in dignity, justice and rights really means.

Steven LB Jensen is a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for Human Rights. He is the author of the prize-winning book The Making of International Human Rights. The 1960s, Decolonization and the Reconstruction of Global Values and co-editor of Histories of Global Inequality: New Perspectives.

This week, the UN General Assembly convenes a High-Level Meeting on Aids. It will review the progress made since 2016 in reducing the impact of HIV and is expected to adopt a new Political Declaration to guide the future direction of the Aids response. There are ample reasons for everyone to pay attention.

In the 21st century, the global response to HIV and Aids has been the most important source to secure a degree of international pandemic preparedness. It has represented a model for international diplomacy and collaboration. The response to HIV and Aids has also served as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X