South Africa: Operation Vuthu Hawe Making an Impact in Joe Gqabi District

press release

The SAPS efforts in creating a safe and secure environment for the citizens of Joe Gqabi District is receiving positive commendations by the residents after 6 suspects' age between 21 - 34 years old were arrested for various charges.

On Saturday members of Lady Grey Visible Policing and Detective Services under the supervision of the Station Commander, Captain Gade conducted Operation Vuthu Hawe operations in their policing precinct.

The objective of the operation was to monitor the adherence of the Disaster Management Act - Covid 19 Regulations and the tracing of wanted suspects. A total of 6 suspects were arrested on warrants of arrest and possession of suspected stolen items.

All the arrested suspects will appear in court on Monday 07/06/ 2021.