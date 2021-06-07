South Africa: Operation Vuthu Hawe Making an Impact in Joe Gqabi District

7 June 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS efforts in creating a safe and secure environment for the citizens of Joe Gqabi District is receiving positive commendations by the residents after 6 suspects' age between 21 - 34 years old were arrested for various charges.

On Saturday members of Lady Grey Visible Policing and Detective Services under the supervision of the Station Commander, Captain Gade conducted Operation Vuthu Hawe operations in their policing precinct.

The objective of the operation was to monitor the adherence of the Disaster Management Act - Covid 19 Regulations and the tracing of wanted suspects. A total of 6 suspects were arrested on warrants of arrest and possession of suspected stolen items.

All the arrested suspects will appear in court on Monday 07/06/ 2021.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X