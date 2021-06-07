Namibia: Lufthansa Resumes Flights Between Windhoek and Frankfurt

The Lufthansa Airlines las tweek on 02 June resumed their flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt, Germany, taking over from their subsidiary Eurowings.

The new connection is offered five times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays arriving in Windhoek at 08h20 and departing to Frankfurt at 18h45. With this new route, passengers from Windhoek gain direct access to 177 destinations in 72 countries benefiting from 2,886 weekly frequencies from Frankfurt alone.

Furthermore, passengers' profit from the entire Lufthansa Group network of 10,775 weekly frequencies to 270 destinations in 105 countries worldwide.

"We are very proud to be offering this new connection from Namibia's capital to our largest hub, Frankfurt. With this new flight, customers can have access to our vast worldwide network, and we are looking forward to connecting Namibia with the world. Travelers can benefit from excellent connections and a variety of attractive destinations," says Dr. Andre Schulz, General Manager Sales Southern Africa, Lufthansa Group.

NAC CEO Bisey /Uirab welcomed the development and commended the Lufthansa Group for their commitment to Namibia.

"Surely we embrace this new development as it will mean more and better business for us. So many airlines have pulled out due to obvious reasons, but with Lufthansa group, their commitment and partnership is unprecedented, and we continue to cherish that," he concluded.