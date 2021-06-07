Namibian 'Disciples' Mourn TB Joshua

NAMIBIAN prophets, apostles, pastors and followers have described the death of Nigerian televangelist and charismatic prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua as a great loss to their faith.

The prophet, better known as TB Joshua, was the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), a Christian megachurch that runs the Emmanuel TV television station. He died on Sunday aged 57, six days shy of his 58th birthday.

Joshua allegedly collapsed following a church service. The cause of his death has not been made public. A statement his church released said Joshua on Saturday spoke during a meeting with his partners at Emmanuel TV where he said: "Time for everything - time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service."

His last words were reportedly: "Watch and pray," words from the book of Mathew 26.

Over the years, many people around the world, including Namibians, flew to Joshua's headquarters in Nigeria seeking divine intervention for various problems and ailments. Local boxing legend Harry Simon and South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema are among the many celebrities who sought divine intervention from the late prophet.

'I HAD A VISION'

The founder of Windhoek-based church Armies of Heaven International Ministers, Give Us Power Katjiuanjo, who travelled to Nigeria in 2013 to meet Joshua, said TB Joshua was his mentor and had taught him all he knows about evangelism. He described him as a man who was dedicated to the ministry despite public ridicule.

Katjiuanjo has been a disciple of the Nigerian preacher since high school.

"My desire was to meet him one day and be in his service and anointed presents that the Lord gave him. This came true in 2013 when I flew to Nigeria where he prayed for me.

"His words touched me, which brought me to the level where I moved in the ministry," Katjiuanjo explained.

Katjiuanjo added that TB Joshua is one of the few African preachers who broke barriers and took the word of God to Asian countries where Christianity is not a common religion.

Katjiuanjo claims the death of the Nigerian prophet came to him in a vision at the beginning of this year, but he could not interpret its meaning.

"Wednesday last week, the Lord told me to read this vision to the congregation. In this vision, I saw a man who filled a stadium and there was a huge crowd. He climbed in an aeroplane and went, never to be seen again. We have a mourning service [for him] today [Sunday]," said Katjiuanjo.

Windhoek-based apostle Kondja Shafudah, founder of Word of Life Impact Ministries Church of All Nations, says although he never met TB Joshua personally, he had followed his programmes religiously over the years. He said he woke up to the news of his death on social media yesterday. Shafudah described Joshua as a blessing who impacted his life and ministry.

"We learned a lot from his teachings, love work and faith. As he was our spiritual father and mentor, his passing has affected our ministry badly, but we thank God that he laid a great foundation in our Christianity journey," said Shafudah.

Shafudah eulogised Joshua as having been a man of people who changed the lives of many.

"We are touched by his death, but we can't question God's authority," he said.

Prophetess Johanna Hitilavali added that the death of TB Joshua is not easy to take in, but to the children of God it is a blessing.

"He has blessed us with wisdom. He taught us a lot of things. We are still asking if he really passed, but everything that happened is to the glory of God. He was more than a father. He fed the poor and gave love to many. We mourn but are celebrating as heaven has gained a soul like him," she said.

Prophet Bright Heaven of Third Heaven Gathering added that heaven gained a great saint.

"The death of a prophet is not just a time to mourn but a time to celebrate. A general has been restored back to the father. I believe his greatest desire is for us to continue the work that he started," said Heaven.

The leader of the official opposition People's Democratic Movement, McHenry Venaani, yesterday in a statement expressed his grief.

"Prophet TB Joshua was indeed a man after God's own heart. He shall be fondly remembered for his philanthropy and teachings.Prophet TB Joshua was a man who doggedly served God with passion and courage,"Venaani remarked.