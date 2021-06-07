South Africa: MEC Desery Fienies Sends Condolences to Sauls Family

press release

Message of condolence to the family of Simon Sauls from the MEC of Sport Arts and Culture Ms Desery Fienies

The MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Ms Desery Fienies would hereby like to take this opportunity to convey her deepest sympathy and condolences to the Esau and Sauls family on the passing of Simon Sauls , who was one of 2 people who could speak the N!UU language in South Africa.

It is with sadness that we announce that we have lost another fluent speaker of the New Language

Simon Sauls was Ouma Katrina Esau's younger brother and one of the last two fluent speakers of the New Language. He was well acquainted with animals and insect names in the NUU Language and as a Province we have indeed lost valuable knowledge from him.

The death of Simon Saul is indeed a great setback for the preservation and promotion of the N!UU language in the Northern Cape. Simons Sauls death comes just after the Northern Cape Provincial Administration in collaboration with Puku Books and Ouma Katriena Esau launched the first children's book to be published in the N!UU language on the 24 May 2021.

Simon Sauls was also instrumental in fighting for the recognition, preservation, survival and promotion of the N!UU language.

It is through his efforts that we realize that we have an African heritage that we can be proud of, and not as reflected by foreigners.

May his dear soul rest in peace.