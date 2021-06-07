South Africa: MEC Desery Fienies Sends Condolences to Sauls Family

7 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Message of condolence to the family of Simon Sauls from the MEC of Sport Arts and Culture Ms Desery Fienies

The MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Ms Desery Fienies would hereby like to take this opportunity to convey her deepest sympathy and condolences to the Esau and Sauls family on the passing of Simon Sauls , who was one of 2 people who could speak the N!UU language in South Africa.

It is with sadness that we announce that we have lost another fluent speaker of the New Language

Simon Sauls was Ouma Katrina Esau's younger brother and one of the last two fluent speakers of the New Language. He was well acquainted with animals and insect names in the NUU Language and as a Province we have indeed lost valuable knowledge from him.

The death of Simon Saul is indeed a great setback for the preservation and promotion of the N!UU language in the Northern Cape. Simons Sauls death comes just after the Northern Cape Provincial Administration in collaboration with Puku Books and Ouma Katriena Esau launched the first children's book to be published in the N!UU language on the 24 May 2021.

Simon Sauls was also instrumental in fighting for the recognition, preservation, survival and promotion of the N!UU language.

It is through his efforts that we realize that we have an African heritage that we can be proud of, and not as reflected by foreigners.

May his dear soul rest in peace.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X