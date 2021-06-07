Namibia: Irivari's Teacher Nakatana Dies

ONDERA Primary School teacher Leena Nakatana, who taught Lucas 'Irivari' Tsamseb, has died.

She was 55.

Her brother Michael Akuupa confirmed her death. Nakatana was teacher and mentor to Irivari after the government took him off the streets following videos of him drinking alcohol and entertaining people at Oshivelo went viral.

The government decided to enrol him in school for his development and rehabilitation.

Describing Nakatana as a happy person and straight talker, Akuupa said she died from Covid-19-related complications in a Tsumeb hospital on Thursday.

Akuupa said it is not yet clear when she is going to be laid to rest as hers was a Covid-19 related death.

Apart from being a teacher, Nakatana was also a politician and member of the All People's Party [APP]. APP president Ignatius Shixwameni said he and Nakatana stayed in the same house in Windhoek for two years.

He said at the time Nakatana was working in APP's parliamentary office until she left the office about six years ago to become a teacher at Ondera Primary School near Oshivelo where Tsamseb was enrolled last year.

"I have known her for over 35 years. We were together in the Nanso and Swapo Party Youth League in Kavango. Two weeks ago we were together at a party event at Okahandja. She was staying in my house. We would travel to Okahandja together because the event took the whole week. She did not complain of anything," he said.

Three days after the event, Shixwameni allegedly heard from his wife that Nakatana had tested positive for Covid-19 and was recuperating in the Tsumeb hospital. His wife has allegedly been talking to her and the nurse who was treating her [Nakatana].

"On Monday when my wife spoke to her, she [Nakatana] said she was not weak but she was on an oxygen mask," he said.

On Thursday night, the nurse called my wife and told her that Nakatana "had died peacefully in her sleep."

"As a family we went to the doctor on Friday. The doctor wrote us a letter so we get tested at PathCare for Covid-19. On Friday my wife and I tested positive while our daughters tested negative. We were advised to self-isolate since our symptoms are mild. We are now stuck and unable to attend Leena's burial since we are positive," Shixwameni said.

In an interview with The Namibian early this year, Nakatana said she would collect food donations and take them to Tsamseb's parents. She also condemned those who filmed him and shared his videos on social media, saying they misused the boy and should be held accountable.