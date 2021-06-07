Morocco: African Taekwondo Championships in Dakar - Morocco Wins Five New Medals

7 June 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Dakar — Morocco finished the second and final day of the African Taekwondo Championships by winning, Sunday in Dakar, five new medals, including two gold ones, reaching a total of 13 medals and 789 points and ranking first in this continental competition.

The gold medal was won in the final by Meriem Khoulal in the -62 kg category, ahead of the Ivorian Nanah-Helene Koumba, and by Hamza Hacham who won victory against Egyptian Omar Sharaky in the -54 kg category.

In addition, a silver medal was awarded to Soukaina Sahib in the -46 kg category, and two bronze ones were granted respectively to Abdelbasset Ouassfi (-63 kg) and Soufiane Elassbi (-87 kg).

With a total of 13 medals, including 3 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze ones, and 789 points, Morocco holds the first spot in the medal table at the end of the last day of the African Taekwondo Championships, followed by Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire.

Among women, the Kingdom also ranks first in the medal table, with 2 gold, 3 silver and one bronze medal. As for men, Moroccan athletes rank third with a gold medal, 3 silver medals and 3 bronze ones.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X