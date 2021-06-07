Morocco: African Taekwondo Championships in Dakar - Morocco Wins Five New Medals

Dakar — Morocco finished the second and final day of the African Taekwondo Championships by winning, Sunday in Dakar, five new medals, including two gold ones, reaching a total of 13 medals and 789 points and ranking first in this continental competition.

The gold medal was won in the final by Meriem Khoulal in the -62 kg category, ahead of the Ivorian Nanah-Helene Koumba, and by Hamza Hacham who won victory against Egyptian Omar Sharaky in the -54 kg category.

In addition, a silver medal was awarded to Soukaina Sahib in the -46 kg category, and two bronze ones were granted respectively to Abdelbasset Ouassfi (-63 kg) and Soufiane Elassbi (-87 kg).

With a total of 13 medals, including 3 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze ones, and 789 points, Morocco holds the first spot in the medal table at the end of the last day of the African Taekwondo Championships, followed by Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire.

Among women, the Kingdom also ranks first in the medal table, with 2 gold, 3 silver and one bronze medal. As for men, Moroccan athletes rank third with a gold medal, 3 silver medals and 3 bronze ones.