Namibia: Angolan Cattle Herder Arrested for Murder

AN Angolan man employed as a cattle herder has been arrested for allegedly beating another cattle herder to death.

The victim sustained serious head injuries on Friday and later died.

The incident happened at Onamatanga village in Omusati's Ruacana constituency.

The two men were living at adjacent cattle posts and were dropped off at the suspect's cattle post after they had been at the cuca shops.

A fight then ensued. The suspect allegedly beat the victim over the head with a stick.

The victim was taken to the Onamatanga clinic and then transferred to Oshakati via the Okahao hospital, where he was admitted in a critical condition.

He succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nakathingo Gabriel (37).

The suspect will appear in Okahao Magistrate's Court today.