Namibia: Oranjemund Town Council Adopts Proposed N$192.8 Million Budget for Financial Year

The Oranjemund Town Council this week adopted its 2021/2022 proposed budget amounting to N$192,857,741.

The budget includes an operating budget of N$91,834,340, capital budget of N$99,373,401 with provisions of N$ 1,650,000 for leave provisions and bad debts.

The highlights of the Council's total provisional operational expenditure for 2020/21 is N$91,834,340 mostly made up of operational general expenses which accounts for over N$60 million which includes the service contract for the dumpsite management (N$ 800,000.00), wet services (over N$3 million), bulk purchase of electricity (N$ 33 million), abstraction and distribution of water (over N$ 2 million) and other expenditures such as tools and materials in support of the operations of Council.

The 2021/2022 capital budget includes numerous and significant on-going initiatives that prepare for the long term viability and sustainability of Oranjemund. Numerous projects are planned with an overall project cost estimate of N$ 99,373,401; this includes various carry over projects from 2019/2020 and for the new capital projects planned for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The Chairperson of Management Committee, Guamé Stephanus, further stated that the Management Committee together with its Council will be closely monitoring the 2021/2022 financial transactions to ensure that the Council is sustaining the desired levels of services, while moving forward with current developments to ensure growth and prosperity during the 2021/2022 financial year.

"Council is fully aware and understands the current unfavourable prevailing economic circumstances and after careful consideration thereof, the water related tariffs have not increased