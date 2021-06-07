Namibia: Oranjemund Town Council Adopts Proposed N$192.8 Million Budget for Financial Year

7 June 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Oranjemund Town Council this week adopted its 2021/2022 proposed budget amounting to N$192,857,741.

The budget includes an operating budget of N$91,834,340, capital budget of N$99,373,401 with provisions of N$ 1,650,000 for leave provisions and bad debts.

The highlights of the Council's total provisional operational expenditure for 2020/21 is N$91,834,340 mostly made up of operational general expenses which accounts for over N$60 million which includes the service contract for the dumpsite management (N$ 800,000.00), wet services (over N$3 million), bulk purchase of electricity (N$ 33 million), abstraction and distribution of water (over N$ 2 million) and other expenditures such as tools and materials in support of the operations of Council.

The 2021/2022 capital budget includes numerous and significant on-going initiatives that prepare for the long term viability and sustainability of Oranjemund. Numerous projects are planned with an overall project cost estimate of N$ 99,373,401; this includes various carry over projects from 2019/2020 and for the new capital projects planned for the 2021/2022 financial year.

The Chairperson of Management Committee, Guamé Stephanus, further stated that the Management Committee together with its Council will be closely monitoring the 2021/2022 financial transactions to ensure that the Council is sustaining the desired levels of services, while moving forward with current developments to ensure growth and prosperity during the 2021/2022 financial year.

"Council is fully aware and understands the current unfavourable prevailing economic circumstances and after careful consideration thereof, the water related tariffs have not increased for the Newly Elected Councillors of the Oranjemund Town Council.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X