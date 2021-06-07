Mauritius: Covid-19 - Four Persons Tested Positive

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded four local COVID-19 cases during the night out of 1840 PCR tests conducted. They are as follows:

Two cases have been detected following an ongoing Contact Tracing exercise. They are residents of Bramsthan and Cité Hibiscus.

Two residents of Bon Acceuil were tested positive during screening effected at Dr. B. Cheong Hospital.

612 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

609 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

174 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

42 cases recorded following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 193